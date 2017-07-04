Mind Body & Spirit Festival

The H10 Andalucia Plaza Hotel in Nueva Andalucia Malaga Spain from11am to 8pm

You will find over 50 exhibitors, International Mediums, healers, psychics, aura photography, tarot unique jewelry, books, nutrition therapists, health food & much more. Have exciting new experiences, to enhance uplift & enrich your mind, body & spirit. Hear 18 Expert Inspirational Speaker’s give talks & demonstrations every half hour on spiritual mediumship, healing, nutrition, psychic & self development, Attending the festival helps to raise your vibration balance nourish & improve your mental emotional physical & spiritual health & well being, as these speakers share their knowledge & expertise with you.

This year’s line up of the Ever Popular Demonstrations & Talks International mediums Jennifer Mackenzie, David Ratcliffe Feterston, Mark Bajerski Paula Wratten & others Will connect & give messages to you from guides & loved ones that have passed on. Have a free back check with Dr Mark Lane, Lear how to connect with your animals with Inge the animal communicator, Quantum Healing with Sarah Jane Grant , Shirley Le Cheminant Talks about the amazing healing with Reference Point Therapy Conscious eating & healing with the star people Christina & Liz Berggren

Raindrop therapy & the benefits of Raw food with Michealle Jullian

Learn Numerology with Tricia Frances, The Akashic Records with Eve York Mormino Aura mediumship healing with Edward Murphy, Messages from your soul & towards 2012 what you should know Richard Waterborn

See the Power of Gratitude at Dr Susan Phoenix & Gratitude Art’s mini Workshop Mark Bajerski will give an Abundance & Cleansing Ritual

Enjoy a relaxing massage with Grant Foster Experience reflexology with Carol Stone. Have a psychic reading, experience healing, a massage, buy crystals jewelry unique gifts health food chocolate & products. Meet old friends & make new at this popular festival. The festival is also helps charities as they continue in their work

There is something for everyone searching for a peaceful happier healthier more rewarding fulfilling lifestyle.