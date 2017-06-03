Walkabout – Adeje

December’s issue has been hell for Jack; he’s been hiking in and above Adeje’s Barranco del Infierno in the heat and dust of the recent ‘calima’ and facing up to the rigours of kit inspection by the keepers of the Barranco gate. And as if that wasn’t enough, he’s had to part with cash to do it.

He just hopes that when it comes time to hang up his worldly hiking boots that the criteria for getting into that other ‘infierno’ will be equally demanding and he can fail with a grateful sigh.

