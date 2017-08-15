Tourist Board Elite Collection gathers momentum

Reinforcing Marbella’s position as the world’s original luxury travel destination, the Costa del Sol Tourist Board convened a meeting of its Elite Collection Working Group at the town’s 5 Star Gran Meliá Don Pepe Hotel on 4th September.

As ‘The Jewel of the Mediterranean’ and member of the prestigious Virtuoso Luxury Travel Network, the Elite Collection is an ambitious pioneering project drawing worldwide attention to the destination’s 10 Golden Secrets: modern infrastructure, deluxe accommodation, gourmet selections, decorative arts, fashion, wellness, sports, venues, beach clubs and nightlife.



Led by Marcelo Molinari, the Board’s Business Development Director, the 24-person Working Group welcomed the dynamic new Elite Collection logo and reviewed the current and future programme of promotional tours, trade exhibitions, familiarity trips, international publications and websites extolling the Coast’s unique qualities to distinguished visitors from Russia, China, Brazil, America, South Africa, Southeast Asia and Qatar.

Brainstorming content for the Elite Collection website and video, contributors to the meeting included JJ Spain Event Management, Vincci Hoteles, Finca Cortesin, Marbella Club Hotel, Kempinski Hotel Bahía, Golf Sur, Automobile Museum Málaga and Pro Write and Edit who’ll prepare the site’s English language content while overseeing restaurant and retail sector editorial for the 1st Seafood Barcelona Expo in October.

Recognising the competitive challenges the Costa del Sol faces from year-round destinations including Barcelona and Barbados, Mr Molinari explained, “We’re embarking on this bold new initiative as the global luxury travel market becomes ever more specialist. With our finest selection of luxury brands from Marbella, Puerto Banús and Málaga’s traditional White Villages, we’re reaffirming our status as ‘The Jewel of the Mediterranean’ among the world’s most discerning travellers.”