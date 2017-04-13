Teaching Workshops
If you wish to teach a Workshop at the Municipal Women Department, please present the project attached before 29th July at the Women Department on the 3rd floor of the Town Hall. Tel. 952 54 8452. The workshop conditions are the following:
CONDITIONS TO TEACH WORKSHOPS AT THE TOWN HALL WOMEN DEPARTMENT
- Workshops will last from October 2011 to June 2012.
- Workshops timetable will be 1 day a week 2 hours.
- Workshops can be in the morning, afternoon or evening, according to the convenience of the monitor-collaborator.
- Monitors-collaborators will receive 15 € per month per student which will be paid directly by each student.
- Workshops will take place at the Municipal Centre “Clara Campoamor” in Calle Hernando de Carabeo 80.
- Monitors–collaborators should previously inform the Women Department of any changes that can affect the planned development of their workshops. Non compliance of this rule could result in the suspension of the workshop.
- The monitors–collaborators should be vigilant of the correct use of the installations where the workshops take place and enforce the rules established for the use of the Municipal Centre “Clara Campoamor”.
- The Nerja Town Hall Women Department reserves the right of selection and continuity over the workshops during the course 2016 / 2017.