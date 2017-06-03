SHARKS Watch!

The Marbella Sharks completed their first National League Conference for American Football in Spain. Oti Garcia, on behalf of the Depto. De Turismo attended the game, as did several other entrepreneurs from the Marbella business community. D. Jose Luis Hernandez, Consejal Delegado de Turismo y Extranjeros, was on the phone with Oti checking game score and staying “in the action.” Several Americans flew over to support this exciting new Marbella team, including Harvard University graduates Nery Porras and Daniel Valenti. The game also attracted Phillip Muoh, who played football in Germany with the Düsseldorf Panthers and the Langenfeld-Longhorns.

The game against Barcelona marked the last game of the Sharks first season, with the Sharks ranked #2 against the Bufals #1. An amazing end to an impressive season. “This was a great season because we were able to, for the first time, establish a successful football team in Marbella. With our core of local and international players we made great strides this year and I hope that the sport thrives here in the Costa del Sol for many years to come,” remarked Sharks Wide Receiver AJ Scola.

American football is a highly competitive sport in Spain. Italy recently tried to “recruit” two of the Sharks key players by luring them with better contracts. Marbella solidarity prevailed. Despite great offers, these players said “no” to lucrative contracts to play football for Italy, displaying an impressive loyalty to their new Sharks team.

Football President Ann McGeehan firmly believes that one of the cures to help heal the fragmented image of Marbella is through raising the visibility of international, multi-lingual and cross-cultural sports such as American football locally in Andalucia. “Division One American football is well-known throughout all major cities in Europe and enjoys a rich history in Spain originating in Barcelona over 25 years strong” explains McGeehan. She continues: “I am contacted on a daily basis from officials, players, and fans here locally and from every country of the world. It is an amazing unifier. We represent a cross section of all nationalities living along the Costa del Sol. Our players, coaches and referees speak various languages, and the team showcases Marbella in each city we travel in Andalucia and beyond.” The Sharks football program demonstrates that Marbella is now “on the map” as a serious football team and that American football is a force to be reckoned with along the Costa del Sol.

The Sharks are actively seeking partnerships with new players and sponsors to support the incredible sport of Premier League American Football. The Sharks need your help to put the this spectacular new team in position as contenders for the 2011 Playoffs. Sharks season has begun. Take the bait: Swim with the Sharks! Players and Sponsors, please contact: info@marbellasharks.es