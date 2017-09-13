New Málaga players make their debut

The new Málaga CF players, Saviola, Iturra and Onyewu held a press conference at La Rosaleda, and had photos with the rest of the team on the pitch. The fourth signing this season, Roque Santa Cruz, is currently with the Paraguay national team, but spoke to MCF TV about his new Club.

Statements by Manuel Iturra

“It’s a big step forward in my career to be able to play for Málaga. I’m very proud to be part of the team, it’s a big responsibility, as well as playing in the Champions League. I hope to be able to live up to our expectations”.

“It’s been very positive so far. I didn’t know anyone beforehand, but the rest of the team have been amazing and really welcomed me. I was told that they’re a great group of guys, and it’s true! I haven’t really spoken to the coach a lot yet, though I hope to soon, to see what he expects of me this season”.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started, and creating a real momentum amongst the team. When I’m on the pitch I’ll never give up, and will fight until the very end”.

Statements by Oguchi Onyewu

“Málaga is a very strong team, and I’m going to give everything 100 per cent, and support the defence as much as I can. I’m really excited and eager to play football”.

“As a professional player, I’m always ready to face any challenge. When it comes to the League, Málaga can definitely stand up to teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona”.

“I’ve had the opportunity to take part in important competitions, but on a technical level, I think the Spanish League is the best in the world. It’s a real honour for me to be part of Málaga CF”.

“I think my strength and other characteristics can support the Málaga team, as well as my leadership qualities”.

Statements by Javier Saviola

“I’m pleased to be back in the Spanish League, it really is one of my favourites. It’s a special incentive, with top quality players that are recognised all over the world. I hope we all have a great season, I’m really eager to show what I can do”.

“Firstly, it’s great to be part of a Club that has grown so much, where the team plays excellent football and the coaching team has shown a lot of faith in me. The Club has worked so hard to achieve the success they’ve got now, and I hope we can continue with this great run of results, and show that we’re more than capable of participating in three competitions”.

“I’ve played here before with Barça and other clubs, but I’ve got some great memories of this stadium, how the fans really get behind the team. Their support really does help the players on the pitch, and motivates them to do their best”.

“I think everyone knows about the tough times the Club has experienced over the past few months. I had various conversations with the coach and team mates over summer, who were all very upbeat and positive, despite the difficulties. It certainly wasn’t a problem for me coming here, quite the opposite. I’m really excited about being a part of the team, and helping them as much as I can”.

“I always try to be cautious, and not always try to be the one to score. The main thing is to support the team in the best way possible. Expectations are quite high I think, both on a personal level and that of the entire team. I’m just focusing on playing great football so that the team can rely on me, and hope we score as many goals as we can”.