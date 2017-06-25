Lord Lexden and You – Your vote for Parliament

The link below explains the role of Lord Lexden and his feelings about the Representation of British Overseas Citizens at Westminster:- http://www.connexionfrance.com/expatriate-news-article.php?art=177

Lord Lexden, who has taken up the fight in the House of Lords for natural justice for Britons Abroad, comes across as a kind and gentle man. You can sense this in the photo of him which accompanies his ‘profile’ in the House of Lords listing and in the entry about him in Wikipedia. His image shows a muffler round his neck and there is no artificial fixed smile; he looks like a chap you can trust. He signs himself ‘Alistair’ and gives the impression of using the title Lexden only as a gesture of his seat in the Lords. He was a lecturer at Queen’s College Belfast for 6 years until taking a post with the Conservative Research Department in 1977. I get the feeling that he has a strong sense of history and is aware that the amendment he proposes to table on the Electoral Registration Bill, small that such a step might be, is a most highly significant step in the evolution of British Democracy, recognising that the British Nation is not just confined within the boundaries of the British Isles.

He is fighting the cause almost single handed and needs all the moral support we can give. If you have not already done so — Please support him, particularly if you live beyond Europe. Do not expect a reply from Alistair, Lord Lexden. He has no regular staff and has not the time to answer letters of support. Nevertheless, he appreciates the worldwide support, which gives him confidence to confound those who will no doubt try to speak against him.

You can write by clicking onto:– mailto:lexdena@parliament.uk