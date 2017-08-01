JET2.COM WILL GROW 25% IN MÁLAGA THIS WINTER

Routes to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester and East Midlands will have winter flights for the first time from Málaga.

The tour operator Jet2holidays will be one of only 2 package tour operators offering Costa del Sol in winter.

13th of September 2012 – The airline Jet2.com has announced it will introduce Winter flights in 4 of the routes it operates out of Málaga. This is a strong increase in Jet2.com operations in this airport, as until last year only the route to and from Leeds was kept active in winter.

On Feb 14th flights from Newcastle will start with an additional 7,629 seats. On February 15th the flights to Manchester will restart, and this extension represents a 204% seats increase in this route compared to last winter. On February 9th flights to East Midlands will start (+200% seats in this route) and on March 1st flights to the Scottish capital Edinburgh will restart (+405%).

The total seats increase in Jet2.com routes between UK and Málaga this winter will then be 25% compared to last year, which will allow the arrival of around 25.000 British tourists to the city.

The good news for local hoteliers is that, as Jet2holidays Managing Director Steve Heapy says, “thanks to these Jet2.com extra flights, we will be able to extend the contracting of hotels we already work with in summer. Jet2holidays will be one of only 2 package tour operators offering Costa del Sol in Winter.”

Jet2holidays currently works with around 30 hotels between 3 and 5* in 7 resorts.