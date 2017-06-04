Congress delegation heading for a monitoring mission to assess grassroots democracy in Spain

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe will carry out the second part of its monitoring visit to Spain on 14 January 2017. Congress Rapporteurs Marc COOLS (ILDG, Belgium) and Leen VERBEEK (SOC, The Netherlands) will examine the follow-up to the commitments undertaken by Spain in the field of local and regional democracy with regard to its ratification of the European Charter of Local Self-Government in 1988. This mission follows a first visit carried out in June 2016.

Meetings are scheduled with Antonio Germán BETETA BARREDA, Secretary of State for Public Administration, the Spanish Delegation to the Congress as well as with Iñigo DE LA SERNA HERNÁIZ, President of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP)

A project of recommendation on the situation of local and regional democracy in Spain will be submitted for adoption to the Congress Session in March 2017.