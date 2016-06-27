Choice of hotels for your holidays in Tenerife

If you plan a holiday in the Canary Islands and look for a cheap and confortable place to stay, we can propose you a choice of hotel partners in the South of Tenerife.

Our website is not ready yet but the list of hotels available in the Los Cristianos area is the following: Tenerife Sur,

Christian Sur, and Aguamar.

For the touristic Las Americas area, our hotel partners are: Oasis Golf Resort, Green Garden, Tropical Playa, La Pinta, Sunwing Resort and Apartamentos El Duque

The touristic South is located 12 minutes drive only from the airport South (Reina Sofia). We can help you with a pick-up service from the TFS airport, or give you some advices to find a good car rental, the nice places to visit, or book excursions cheaper like the Canarian residents.

Please check this web site and feel free to contact us for any further information.

